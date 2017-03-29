America's 3 Wealthiest Small Towns Ar...

America's 3 Wealthiest Small Towns Are in Mountain West

Finding big money in Small Town U.S.A. is as simple as looking toward the mountains of the Old West. America's three wealthiest small communities are located in the western U.S. and tower at elevations exceeding a mile -- with real estate valuations some would consider even loftier.

