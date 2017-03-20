Actress Brooke Mueller takes plea deal in Heber City reckless driving case
Actress Brooke Mueller has entered a plea in abeyance for driving 20 mph over the speed limit and not pulling over for police for 6 miles, according to charging documents. Mueller, 39, of Park City, was charged in January with failing to stop at the command of an officer, a third-degree felony; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; and never obtaining a Utah driver's license, an infraction.
