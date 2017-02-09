Utah Symphony Announces Conner Gray Covington To Assistant Conductor
Mr. Covington will work closely with Music Director Thierry Fischer in his role as Assistant Conductor. In addition to leading the orchestra in various programs for community and chamber concerts, regional tours, and the Deer Valley Music Festival concerts in Park City, he will play an active role in the orchestra's education department, conducting family, education and outreach concerts.
