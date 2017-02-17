Summit County Council weighs grant requests for 2017
The Summit County Recreation, Arts and Parks RAP Tax committee recommended awarding an $11,450 grant to Summit Community Gardens for improvements to lawn irrigation and garden bed edging, among others. The Summit County Council is considering awarding more than $330,000 in Recreation, Arts and Parks Tax grants to fund dozens of projects county wide.
