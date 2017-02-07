Summit County Council awards $500,000 grant to the city of Oakley

Last week, the Summit County Council awarded a $500,000 grant to Oakley to help fund the city's River Corridor Project, an initiative aimed at protecting recreational access and preserving the water quality of the Weber River. Last week, the Summit County Council awarded a $500,000 grant to Oakley to help fund the city's River Corridor Project, an initiative aimed at protecting recreational access and preserving the water quality of the Weber River.

