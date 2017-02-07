Summit County Council awards $500,000 grant to the city of Oakley
Last week, the Summit County Council awarded a $500,000 grant to Oakley to help fund the city's River Corridor Project, an initiative aimed at protecting recreational access and preserving the water quality of the Weber River.
