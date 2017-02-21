Police cheered at Park City meeting after vowing not to assist feds with deportation efforts
About 300 worried Summit County residents crowded into a church Thursday looking for answers about how federal immigration policy will be enforced in their communities. There to answer their concerns were Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez and Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter, who both vowed not to enter their agencies into agreements that would "deputize" officers in the carrying out of federal deportation operations.
