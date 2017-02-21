Police cheered at Park City meeting a...

Police cheered at Park City meeting after vowing not to assist feds with deportation efforts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

About 300 worried Summit County residents crowded into a church Thursday looking for answers about how federal immigration policy will be enforced in their communities. There to answer their concerns were Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez and Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter, who both vowed not to enter their agencies into agreements that would "deputize" officers in the carrying out of federal deportation operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan '17 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan '17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC