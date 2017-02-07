PHOTOS: Visa Freestyle In...
The Visa Freestyle International World Cup moguls, aerials and dual moguls were held at Deer Valley Resort again this year on the resort's black diamond Champion and White Owl ski runs from Thursday, Feb. 2nd-Saturday, Feb. 4th. The competitions saw athletes from nearly 10 different countries.
