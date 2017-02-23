PHOTOS: Tuesday Tasting p...
The Park City Wine Club convened at the Paint Mixer for their Tuesday Tasting Tuesday evening, Feb. 21, 2017. The group sampled four different wines that paired with a selection of chocolates while they painted a landscape scene onto wine bottles.
