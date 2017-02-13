PHOTOS: PCHS honors team ...
The Park City High School boys basketball team honored their eight senior team members with their parents at the beginning of the game against Grantsville High School Friday evening, Feb. 10, 2017. The Miners fell to the Cowboys 39-68.
