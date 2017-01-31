PHOTOS: Old Towne Gallery...
Following the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, stores and galleries along Main Street have been spending the better half of the week restoring their spaces back to normal. The Old Towne Gallery worked all Monday morning to unload artwork from moving trucks and back into their gallery space.
