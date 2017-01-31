PHOTOS: Nearly 100 gather...
Nearly 100 people gathered in the Brew Pub parking lot Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2017, to prayerfully march "in solidarity with our brave brothers and sisters protecting our water and our mother", according to the Peaceful Advocates for Native Dialogue and Organizing Support's Facebook event page. Peaceful Advocates for Native Dialogue & Organizing Support Carl Moore speaks to a group of nearly 100 in the Brew Pub parking lot Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2017.
