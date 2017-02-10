PHOTOS: For The Record | ...
In this week's collection of portraits from For The Record, we asked people at Starbucks on Park Ave. what they're doing for Valentine's Day. John Henry - Kamas, Utah "We're avoiding the crowds and doing something at home with cards and flowers...and cards for the dogs, too."
