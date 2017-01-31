PHOTOS: Deer Valley Resor...
Deer Valley Resort's Champion and White Owl black diamond runs will play host to the Visa Freestyle International competition this coming Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The competition will see aerial competitions and mogul races.
