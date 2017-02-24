Parts of GA-25 N and SC-170 E closed ...

Parts of GA-25 N and SC-170 E closed on Tuesday due to - Galveston' filming

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: SavannahNow

Actor Ben Foster poses at the premiere of the film "The Hero" at the Library Center Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Motorists driving on GA-25 N and SC-170 E between Bonnybridge Road, the Houlihan Bridge and the Tupelo Trail on Tuesday, February 28 can expect some delays as the film, "Galveston," will be shooting scenes in the area from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. "Galveston" is based on a 2011 Nick Pizzolatto novel bearing the same name.

