Park City School District ponders 2017-2018 grade realignment

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Park Record

The Park City School District is exploring whether it should implement a long-discussed grade realignment for the 2017-2018 school year, earlier than many people in the community anticipated after a bond measure that would have made the change possible failed in 2015. The Board of Education discussed the possibility at a public meeting Tuesday morning and may vote later this month whether or not to move forward with realignment.

