'Nashville': What Rayna's fate means for Connie Britton

Actress Connie Britton attends 'Beatriz at Dinner' Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 23, 2017. Actress Connie Britton attends 'Beatriz at Dinner' Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.