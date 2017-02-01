Man dies after toothache infection sp...

Man dies after toothache infection spreads to lungs, blood

PARK CITY, UT - A California family is mourning a husband and father after his unexpected death from a tooth infection. According to KCRA , Vadim Kondratyuk, 26, a truck driver first suffered from a toothache after leaving his home in California for a trip to New York on January 17. After making his delivery in New York, he called his brother because the pain was too much to make the long drive home alone.

