Kip Moore Returns From His Much Needed Break: a oeIa m Back and Now Ia m Ready to Goa

At the end of 2016, when Kip Moore announced that he was going to take a little break from his grueling tour schedule, many believed that he was going to be gone for a long time. But alas, the Georgia native has resurfaced after three months away and claims he's "ready to go."

