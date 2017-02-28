Kip Moore Returns From His Much Needed Break: a oeIa m Back and Now Ia m Ready to Goa
At the end of 2016, when Kip Moore announced that he was going to take a little break from his grueling tour schedule, many believed that he was going to be gone for a long time. But alas, the Georgia native has resurfaced after three months away and claims he's "ready to go."
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Comments
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan '17
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan '17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC