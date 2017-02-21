Kia's Dave Schoonover: "Agencies struggle with the small stuff"

Dave Schoonover, senior manager of digital at Kia, doesn't believe that traditional agencies are dead - but he does believe that brands can do some things faster than agencies can. The way that large agencies are structured directly impacts their ability to do things "at a piecemeal scale," he said in a recent session with managing editor Shareen Pathak, recorded live at the Digiday Brand Summit in Park City, Utah this past December.

