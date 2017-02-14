Bestige Holdings invests $15 mln in three waste management companies
Bestige Holdings LLC has invested $15 million in three waste management businesses to form National Waste Partners , a provider of compactor and baler rentals, repair and waste coordination services. The businesses were Compactor Rentals of America, Action Compaction Services and Computerized Waste Systems.
