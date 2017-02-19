19-year-old Kelowna skier achieves B.C. best at World Juniors

A 19-year-old cross country skier from the Okanagan is preparing to compete at the Nordic Junior World Championships in Park City, Utah Friday after achieving a B.C. best earlier this week. On Wednesday, Kelowna's Gareth Williams came in 20th in the 10 km freestyle race - the best result a B.C. skier has ever posted in that event at the junior championship.

