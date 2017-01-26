Watch for these top 10 movies that da...

Watch for these top 10 movies that dazzled at Sundance: Howell column

Read more: The Toronto Star

Movie critic Peter Howell names his 10 favourite films, plus a couple of disappointing ones, at a 2017 Sundance Film Festival that offered escape from the woes of the world. A film still from 78/52 directed by Alexandre Philippe is one of ten films Peter Howell enjoyed at Sundance 2017.

