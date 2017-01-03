Wanted: New executive director for Kimball Art Center
Robin Marrouche, who has held the job at the Park City arts nonprofit for nine years, is moving into a new post - as executive director of the center's board of directors - starting in February. The move, Marrouche said, will allow her "to focus one hundred percent of my efforts" on building the Kimball's new permanent home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
|Dr. Dumb (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10)
|Apr '16
|Wiley
|15
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC