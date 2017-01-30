The first lady is no prisoner: #FreeM...

The first lady is no prisoner: #FreeMelania ignores the fact that Mrs. Trump is part of the problem

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Salon

Sure, Melania doesn't look very happy, but the meme suggesting she's held against her will is retrograde and sexist Melania Trump is the "First Lady of Constant Sorrow" - or at least, that's what Twitter would have you believe. The inauguration ball anointing Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States was designed to be a victory lap for the newly throned leader of our nation - akin to handing the prom king a robe and a ceremonial sash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan 17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,417,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC