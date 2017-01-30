The first lady is no prisoner: #FreeMelania ignores the fact that Mrs. Trump is part of the problem

Sure, Melania doesn't look very happy, but the meme suggesting she's held against her will is retrograde and sexist Melania Trump is the "First Lady of Constant Sorrow" - or at least, that's what Twitter would have you believe. The inauguration ball anointing Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States was designed to be a victory lap for the newly throned leader of our nation - akin to handing the prom king a robe and a ceremonial sash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.