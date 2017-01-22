Sundance: 'Mudbound' could bring historic diversity to 2018 Oscar race
Sundance: 'Mudbound' could bring historic diversity to 2018 Oscar race The racial drama earned standing ovations and glowing reviews at its Saturday premiere. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kdXKnq PARK CITY, Utah - Oscar nominations aren't out until Tuesday, but next year's awards already have their first major contender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Thu
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan 17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC