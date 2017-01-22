Sundance: 'Mudbound' could bring hist...

Sundance: 'Mudbound' could bring historic diversity to 2018 Oscar race

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Sundance: 'Mudbound' could bring historic diversity to 2018 Oscar race The racial drama earned standing ovations and glowing reviews at its Saturday premiere. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kdXKnq PARK CITY, Utah - Oscar nominations aren't out until Tuesday, but next year's awards already have their first major contender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Thu Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan 17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Summit County was issued at January 22 at 2:17AM MST

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,147,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC