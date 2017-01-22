Sundance: 'Mudbound' could bring historic diversity to 2018 Oscar race The racial drama earned standing ovations and glowing reviews at its Saturday premiere. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kdXKnq PARK CITY, Utah - Oscar nominations aren't out until Tuesday, but next year's awards already have their first major contender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.