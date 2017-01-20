Sundance hit 'Call Me By Your Name' will make you believe in love again

PARK CITY, Utah - Already garnering worthy comparisons to Brokeback Mountain and Moonlight , Sundance breakout hit Call Me By Your Name confidently differentiates itself from those towering works by posing one essential question: "Is it better to speak or die?" Where those aforementioned films chose to be cautious, restrained by time and cultural expectations, Call Me By Your Name answers with full-throated passion, and it's all the more resonant for it. Its composition is as poetic as Ang Lee's groundbreaking "gay cowboy" epic, and its humanity is as vibrant as Barry Jenkins' nuanced Oscar contender, but Call Me By Your Name defies easy categorizations.

