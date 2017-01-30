Sundance composer scores his own story

When Jeff Beal flew to Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival, he brought along a small orchestra in his carry-on luggage. The film composer came here to promote the Sundance documentary he'd scored - Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Sequel" - but he was also busy writing music for two other movies, director Rob Reiner's latest feature and a documentary about the Boston marathon.

