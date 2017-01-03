Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe Presents Michael Franti, Rooney, Clare...
ASCAP, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, the world leader in performing rights and advocacy for music creators, announces its event lineup for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The 19th annual Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe -- running during the daytime from January 20-27 -- presents a vibrant lineup of renowned and up-and-coming artists and songwriters, specially curated by ASCAP for the Sundance Film Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
|Dr. Dumb (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10)
|Apr '16
|Wiley
|15
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC