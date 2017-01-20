Sundance 2017's Buzziest Movies
This year's edition of the world's premier indie film fest, running Jan. 19-29, boasts everything from intriguing sci-fi flicks to several eye-opening documentaries. It is, without question, the world's premier showcase for independent cinema-one that's hosted the feature filmmaking debuts of the Coen brothers, Quentin Tarantino, Richard Linklater, Darren Aronofsky, and many more of America's best and brightest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|17 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan 17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC