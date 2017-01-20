Sundance 2017's Buzziest Movies

This year's edition of the world's premier indie film fest, running Jan. 19-29, boasts everything from intriguing sci-fi flicks to several eye-opening documentaries. It is, without question, the world's premier showcase for independent cinema-one that's hosted the feature filmmaking debuts of the Coen brothers, Quentin Tarantino, Richard Linklater, Darren Aronofsky, and many more of America's best and brightest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.