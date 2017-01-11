Stephen Elliott's 'After Adderall' To Close 2017 Slamdance Film Festival

Stephen Elliott 's After Adderall , a non-documentary account of what happens when James Franco enters your life, will close this year's Slamdance festival in Park City, Utah, on January 26. Elliott's The Adderall Diaries , an offbeat blend of addiction memoir and true crime story, was a critical darling and bestseller in 2009. The 2015 James Franco-starring movie version, which debuted at that year's Tribeca Film Festival, not so much.

