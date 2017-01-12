State school board member seeks schoo...

State school board member seeks school attendance waiver for emergency school days

In the wake of recent severe winter storms that forced administrators in some Utah school districts to cancel classes, one State School Board member will ask the full board to consider granting affected districts one-time waivers of the state's school attendance rule. Given what District 1 board member Terryl Warner describes as recent "weather anomalies," she will ask the Utah State Board of Education on Friday to consider waivers to the requirement as long as school districts meet the 990-hour minimum standard.

