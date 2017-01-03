Star-Studded Anti-Trump March Planned for Sundance Opening...

Star-Studded Anti-Trump March Planned...

A star-studded protest of Donald Trump's inauguration will steal the Sundance Film Festival's thunder during its busy opening weekend in Park City, Utah. A mix of actors and filmmakers, industry types and locals will march down the resort town's Main Street on Saturday, January 21, an individual with knowledge of the plan told TheWrap.

