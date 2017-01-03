Star-Studded Anti-Trump March Planned for Sundance Opening...
A star-studded protest of Donald Trump's inauguration will steal the Sundance Film Festival's thunder during its busy opening weekend in Park City, Utah. A mix of actors and filmmakers, industry types and locals will march down the resort town's Main Street on Saturday, January 21, an individual with knowledge of the plan told TheWrap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
|Dr. Dumb (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10)
|Apr '16
|Wiley
|15
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC