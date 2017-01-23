Star Gazing 1.23.17

Star Gazing 1.23.17

15 hrs ago

Jesse Williams strikes a pose while attending the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Common performs like at he Celebration of Music In Film on day 3 of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

