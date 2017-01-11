Spike Lee Won't Use Chrisette Michele Song in Next Project Because of ...

Spike Lee of 'Michael Jackson's Journey from Motown to Off the Wall' poses for a portrait at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival Getty Images Portrait Studio Hosted By Eddie Bauer on Jan. 23, 2016 in Park City, Utah. Spike Lee says he won't be using Chrisette Michele 's music in an upcoming project because of her decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

