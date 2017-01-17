Sorry, Sundance Goers: No Private Cho...

Sorry, Sundance Goers: No Private Choppers, Cushy Uber Lounge...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Hollywood is going to have to rough time at this year's Sundance Film Festival will be lacking two major conveniences it previously provided - private helicopters and a tricked-out lounge to wait for Uber rides on Park City's busy Main Street. In 2016, for-hire helicopters from companies Uber and Blade spared talent and executives the hassle of hitting the highway - with 15-minute private flights from the Salt Lake City airport to a private field just south of the Sundance campus in Park City, Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Tue hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
News Dr. Dumb (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC