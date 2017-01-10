Slamdance 2017: Fiction and Reality C...

Slamdance 2017: Fiction and Reality Collide in Dave Made a Maze

Getting set to have its world premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival in Park City Utah at 8:00pm Saturday 1/21/17 and 10:30am Monday 1/23/17, is the new flick Dave Made a Maze and it looks delightful. The feature-length flick stars Nick Thune, Meera Rohit Kumbhani, Kirsten Vangsness, Stephanie Allynne, James Urbaniak, Scott Krinsky, Adam Busch, John Hennigan, Kamilla Alnes, Frank Caeti, Tim Nordwind, and Scott Narver.

