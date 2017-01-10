Slamdance 2017: Fiction and Reality Collide in Dave Made a Maze

Getting set to have its world premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival in Park City Utah at 8:00pm Saturday 1/21/17 and 10:30am Monday 1/23/17, is the new flick Dave Made a Maze and it looks delightful. The feature-length flick stars Nick Thune, Meera Rohit Kumbhani, Kirsten Vangsness, Stephanie Allynne, James Urbaniak, Scott Krinsky, Adam Busch, John Hennigan, Kamilla Alnes, Frank Caeti, Tim Nordwind, and Scott Narver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.