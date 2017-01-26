Shailene Woodley Thinks It's 'Amazing' Malia Obama Joined DAPL Protest
Shailene Woodley saw a familiar face in the crowd during a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Monday. Speaking with Democracy Now this week, the "Divergent" actress revealed that Malia Obama was also in attendance at the event organized in solidarity with the people of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.
