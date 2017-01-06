SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Ubs MLP Conference

SemGroupA Corporation will attend the UBS MLP One-on-One Conference in Park City, Utah on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Wednesday, Jan. 11. SemGroup Chief Executive Officer Carlin Conner and SemGroup Vice President of Crude Dave Minielly will conduct one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community. The presentation materials will be accessible in the investor relations section of the SemGroup website at www.semgroupcorp.com on Tuesday, Jan. 10. About SemGroup Based in Tulsa, Okla., SemGroupA Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service company providing the energy industry the means to move products from the wellhead to the wholesale marketplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.