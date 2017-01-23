Scott Disick parties at the Sundance Film Festival

The 33-year-old reality TV star - who is the on/off boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian - has been spotted at the Tao nightclub pop-up in Park City, Utah, and has also been partying at the house he has been renting in the local area. A source told the New York Post newspaper: "He had a pretty wild party back at his house, where lots of girls were in his hot tub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.