Scarlett Johansson, Amy Schumer among celebrities marching against Trump

Read more: Washington Times

A who's who of Hillary Clinton-supporting starlets has partnered with the Women's March on Washington to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The march announced on Monday a list of celebrities who have joined its Artist Table, including comediennes Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler, actresses Olivia Wilde and Scarlett Johansson, and singers Katy Perry and Cher - all of whom backed Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.

