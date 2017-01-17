Press Pass: Sundance, here we come

10 hrs ago Read more: WNED

It's only January, and but not too early in the year to think about planting seeds. On today's edition of WBFO's Press Pass, Pat Feldballe talks to Buffalo Niagara film commissioner Tim Clark, who's traveled to Los Angeles and then will be heading to the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, planting the seeds for future growth of the film industry in Western New York.

