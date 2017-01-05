PHOTOS: Shoveling Snow

Nearly 15" of snow fell in Park City in 24 hours, leaving local homeowners out in their driveways, shoveling snow. Samantha Crook shovels snow from her front pathway as Yeti, a 5-year-old German Shepard, attempts to eat the snow at their home on Sidewinder Dr. Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, 2017.

