PHOTOS: Shoveling Snow

Nearly 15" of snow fell in Park City in 24 hours, leaving local homeowners out in their driveways, shoveling snow. Samantha Crook shovels snow from her front pathway as Yeti, a 5-year-old German Shepard, attempts to eat the snow at their home on Sidewinder Dr. Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, 2017.

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Summit County was issued at January 05 at 5:45AM MST

