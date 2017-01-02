PHOTOS: Deer Valley Ski R...
Deer Valley Ski Resort hosted their annual torchlight parade Friday evening, Dec. 30, 2016. Locals and vacationers who attended the event were treated to hot cider, cookies and live music to accompany the performance.
