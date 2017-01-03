Park City schools canceled; other districts experience delays due to snow
Some Utah school districts took precautions Tuesday morning by canceling and delaying schools due to the snow that just keeps falling in Utah. The storm that started Monday resulted in 177 accidents on the road, the majority of which happened between Salt Lake and Utah counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec 5
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
|Dr. Dumb (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10)
|Apr '16
|Wiley
|15
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC