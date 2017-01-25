Park City Institute presents Acerbic Critic and Author, Fran Lebowitz
From politics to pop culture, yoga pants to aging, you'll want to be in the room to hear author and social critic Fran Lebowitz take on life-as-we-know-it. Presented by the Park City Institute, Lebowitz will appear on the Eccles Center Main Stage in Park City on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 7:30 PM.
