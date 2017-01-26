Netflix, Amazon, YouTube at Sundance: A new world order? - CNET

Amazon nabbed one of the biggest deals of this year's Sundance Film Fest when it bought the rights to "The Big Sick" for about $12 million. "YouTube, Netflix and others investing in digital creations [means] the output is on par with what is coming out of Hollywood," said Jamie Byrne, director of creators for YouTube, which screened its first original movie at Sundance this year and has sponsored the fest's short-film program for half a decade.

