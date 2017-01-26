Netflix, Amazon, YouTube at Sundance: A new world order? - CNET
Amazon nabbed one of the biggest deals of this year's Sundance Film Fest when it bought the rights to "The Big Sick" for about $12 million. "YouTube, Netflix and others investing in digital creations [means] the output is on par with what is coming out of Hollywood," said Jamie Byrne, director of creators for YouTube, which screened its first original movie at Sundance this year and has sponsored the fest's short-film program for half a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan 17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC