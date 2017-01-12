Minnesota creatives Sha Cage and E.G....

Minnesota creatives Sha Cage and E.G. Bailey are heading to Sundance

It's not every day a first-time director ends up getting into the highly competitive Sundance Film Festival, but that's exactly what's happened to Twin Cities filmmaker E.G. Bailey. Later this month, Bailey and his wife, Sha Cage, who co-produced and stars in "New Neighbors," will be heading to Park City, Utah, for the festival.

