Minnesota creatives Sha Cage and E.G. Bailey are heading to Sundance
It's not every day a first-time director ends up getting into the highly competitive Sundance Film Festival, but that's exactly what's happened to Twin Cities filmmaker E.G. Bailey. Later this month, Bailey and his wife, Sha Cage, who co-produced and stars in "New Neighbors," will be heading to Park City, Utah, for the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
|Dr. Dumb (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10)
|Apr '16
|Wiley
|15
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC