Miners can't match East's size in 70-46 loss

Park City High School's Denise Karate 35 attempts to box out East High School's Lani Taliauli 54 from rebounding the ball during the first quarter of ... When the Park City High School girls' basketball coach Sam White sits down with his coaching staff to create a schedule for a new season, there's a few factors that come into play. White and company usually sit down and take a look at almost every team in the state - most of them being in the Summit County or Salt Lake area - and compare what his team looks compared to the rest of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Park Record.