Malia Obama leaves Palm Springs to visit Utah. Here's why
The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama, who set off on vacation a week ago to Palm Springs , visited Park City, Utah, to participate in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline, USA Today reported. While Obama stopped the pipeline before leaving office, now President Donald Trump changed that with an executive order within the first week of his presidency.
