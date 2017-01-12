Madonna to join Women's March on Washington
The pop star confirmed her plans in sensational fashion on Instagram on Thursday writing, "Yasssssssss! Just Do it... 1 Million Women's March!! Be There!!" under a provocative image of a woman revealing her public hair shaved in the shape of the Nike sports icon. The shot, taken by photographer Marius Sperlich, will appear in the publication's next issue.
