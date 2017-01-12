Madonna to join Women's March on Washington

The pop star confirmed her plans in sensational fashion on Instagram on Thursday writing, "Yasssssssss! Just Do it... 1 Million Women's March!! Be There!!" under a provocative image of a woman revealing her public hair shaved in the shape of the Nike sports icon. The shot, taken by photographer Marius Sperlich, will appear in the publication's next issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.