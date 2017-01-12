Madonna to join Women's March on Wash...

Madonna to join Women's March on Washington

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Music-News.com

The pop star confirmed her plans in sensational fashion on Instagram on Thursday writing, "Yasssssssss! Just Do it... 1 Million Women's March!! Be There!!" under a provocative image of a woman revealing her public hair shaved in the shape of the Nike sports icon. The shot, taken by photographer Marius Sperlich, will appear in the publication's next issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
News Dr. Dumb (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10) Apr '16 Wiley 15
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,245 • Total comments across all topics: 277,874,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC